RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Notch’d Brewing Company is inviting the public to celebrate their expanded space in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood at 2930 West Broad St. in Richmond this weekend.

The independent craft brewery has taken over the adjoining spaces previously occupied by a winery and pizza restaurant to have a much larger space. Local muralist Nico Cathcart’s work decorates the walls of the new space.

The grand opening events this weekend celebrating the expanded Three Notch’d Brewing Company will include events, food and drink specials.



(Photos courtesy of Three Notch’d Brewing Company Richmond)

An expanded menu includes pizzas, sandwiches, salads and appetizers. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. The full bar offers new craft cocktails.

Three Notch’d Brewing will also be hosting a ‘Leave Your Mark Festival’ from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The three-day event will be a part of artoberVA in partnership with Culture Works and will feature five Virginia-based muralists. Each will adorn walls on the side and back of the Three Notch’d Broad Street location. Featured artists include Nico Cathcart, Dathan Kane, Wingchow, Humble and Prent. In addition to grabbing a beer and watching the artists create, attendees can make their mark in the fest with a community art project created in collaboration with Art on Wheels.

Three Notch’d Brewing Company operates five venues throughout Virginia. Its headquarters is in Charlottesville but other brewpubs are located in Virginia Beach and Roanoke. A collab house is in Harrisonburg. The business is planning on opening a new brewery and distillery on a 13-acre property in Nellysford in early 2023.