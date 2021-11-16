Three suspects arrested in connection to Richmond quadruple shooting that killed two children

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested three people in connection to the quadruple shooting that happened on Nine Mile Road on Friday night.

Two boys, ages 9 and 14, were killed at O.M.G. convenience store at the intersection of Creighton Road and Nine Mile Road.

Two men were critically hurt during the shooting but are now in stable condition.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the department has made three arrests in the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

Out of the three arrests, two were 17-year-old juveniles. The other suspect arrested has been identified as 18-year-old Clintoine Baker.

During a morning press conference on Tuesday, Richmond Police Chief Smith said the incident is not being labeled as gang-related at this time. The suspects are currently facing charges ranging from murder to firearm charges.

Chief Smith also thanked the community, detectives and responding officers for their hard work and quick arrests. However, he said there is still work that needs to be done and a task force is still being developed.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, Richmond Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Authorities are also offering a $5,000 reward for information in connection to an arrest.