RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are fighting for life after being injured in a shooting near a Richmond supermarket.
Officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to 2916 Richmond Highway, the location of Big Apple Supermarket, for the report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Upon arrival, officers found three people who had been injured in the shooting.
Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929.