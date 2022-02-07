Three people out of their home after a grease kitchen fire in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond crews responded to a house fire in Southside Richmond Sunday night.

Around 10:36 p.m., crews responded to 3909 Peyton Avenue for reports of the house fire. Once on scene, they encountered heavy fire coming from the structure.

All people inside were able to exit safely.

Crews worked quickly to knock down a bulk of the fire and spent time checking for extensions and hot spots. The incident was marked under control at 11:20 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The Virginia Red Cross was called to assist two adults and one juvenile.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and the source of ignition was heated grease on the kitchen stove. There were working smoke alarms in the house.