RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a report of a shooting. Three people were found shot at the scene, all of whom have injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 802-646-5112.

