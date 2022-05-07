RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital and one person is in custody after a stabbing incident in Richmond’s Southside.

According to Richmond Police, a call came in for a stabbing at a house on the 100 block of East 35th Street just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday evening. Officers arrived and found three women with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Two of the women were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, the other remained at the scene. Police arrested one person following the incident.