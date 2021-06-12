Three people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Wickham Street that left three people with injuries on Saturday.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 6 p.m., according to police.

One car was flipped on its side and Richmond Fire crews safely removed one person who was trapped.

Police said three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The at-fault driver is facing a charge of failure to yield by police.

