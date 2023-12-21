RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three teams of filmmakers from the Richmond area who participated in a 48-hour film festival are competing for a chance to have their work featured at the world-famous Cannes Film Festival in France.

The 48 Hour Film Project features dozens of films made across the U.S. and world each year. Since its founding in 2001, more than 70,000 films have been produced for the 48 Hour Film Project.

Teams write and produce a short film over the course of a weekend and those short films are now being voted on by viewers over the course of several rounds of competition. The film that comes out on top at the end will be featured at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Three films made by Richmond-area teams are still in the competition — Jello, Grandma’s Dead and Booger Sugar. Voting can be done once per round, more information about how to vote and how long each round lasts can be found here.

Note: Two members of the 8News team are participating in this competition.