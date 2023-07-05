RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three of the five suspects accused of murdering 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Humphrey was walking to a store near Gilpin Court when she was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Richmond Police Department, the teen was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

The following day, 26-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford was arrested in connection with the incident. On Oct. 20, the Richmond Police Department announced that four other people had been arrested in connection to the homicide. Of those four, 24-year-old Savonne Henderson was charged with first-degree murder.

The three other suspects — 21-year-old Tyree Coley, 20-year-old Mitchell Hudson, Jr., and 22-year-old Rashard Jackson — were originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder. However, all charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder.

As of today, almost all suspects have received additional charges. Coley, Henderson, Hudson and Jackson are now charged with the following:

first-degree murder

two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

attempted first-degree murder

shooting in a public place

shooting firearms from vehicles

The court hearings for Coley, Hudson and Jackson are scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.