Three suspects arrested for stealing catalytic converters on Westover Hills Boulevard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a theft of catalytic converters.

After receiving a call for a suspicious person under a parked vehicle on Westover Hills Boulevard, Third Precinct officers responded to the scene.

“One phone call, three arrests and other thefts averted,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “That is the power of community members looking out for each other, sharing information with RPD, and excellent police work from officers.”

On Friday, Feb. 11, around 1:23 a.m., officers arrived after reports of a man under a vehicle. The man attempted to run away but was apprehended by officers.

In a nearby vehicle, officers found two other men with a firearm, tools and a catalytic converter that was removed from a vehicle.

Photo of items seized by Richmond Police

Officers arrested 26-year-old Gregory Hopkins, 40-year-old Christopher Thomas, and 40-year-old Taliaferro Williams and charged all three with destruction of property and petit larceny.

All three are from Richmond.

According to police, Richmond is experiencing high volumes of catalytic converter thefts.