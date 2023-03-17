RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three teenagers have been charged after recklessly riding their dirt bikes around major highways in Richmond and Chesterfield on Thursday evening, according to police.

On Thursday, March 16, shortly after 6 p.m., Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he saw a group of dirt bikers driving recklessly near the Shockoe Bottom area. The mayor then notified RIchmond’s Interim Police Chief, Rick Edwards. Around this time, police were beginning to see several calls about reckless driving by dirt bikers throughout Richmond.

According to police, the bikers were riding the wrong way down one-way streets and going against the flow of traffic on Richmond Highway and Belvidere Street. The bikers were allegedly driving recklessly on sidewalks and through the yards of private properties, as well as not stopping at stop signs and traffic lights.

Richmond Police officers arrived in the area where the bikers were last seen and were able to see the group continue their reckless driving into Chesterfield County.

The group of riders then went onto Chippenham Parkway, where three of the four bikers were apprehended and arrested in the 9000 block of Knightsbridge Road in Chesterfield County.

The fourth suspect left the area on foot and was not apprehended by police.

Rico Thomas, 18, James Brown, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Hopewell, were charged with reckless driving and felony eluding. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Police also seized four dirt bikes and a stolen firearm.

Richmond Police was assisted by the Metro Aviation Unit, Chesterfield County Police, and Virginia State Police.