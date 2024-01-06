RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Northside where three victims sped away in a car.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at 5:49 p.m., police responded to a shooting after they heard gunfire in the 2900 Block of North Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle containing two male adults and one male juvenile leave the scene at a high speed.

According to officials, the three male victims drove to a local hospital with the help of Richmond Police, and were reported to have no life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.