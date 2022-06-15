RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Wednesday, and yes, we’re wearing pink! Tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway In Richmond will go on sale starting Friday, June 17 – if that’s not fetch, then we don’t know what is.

Mean Girls, the musical comedy produced by Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, is based on the 2004 popular film of the same name and will be in town at Richmond’s Altria Theater from Sept. 20 through the 25 for eight performances.

Tickets to a show can be purchased through Broadway In Richmond’s website, the Altria Theater box office at 6 North Laurel St., or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Orders for groups of ten or more may be placed by calling 804-592-3401 or emailing Groups@BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Mean Girls debuted on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City in April 2018. The film’s screenplay was written by Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Tina Fey, who also published a book detailing the same storyline.