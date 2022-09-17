Harry Connick Jr. is set to perform in Richmond on Nov. 20. Credit: ASM Global.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get an early start to your holiday celebration with a performance from award-winning performance Harry Connick Jr. at the Altria Theater this November.

Harry Connick Jr. is scheduled to perform at Altria in Richmond on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at his “Holiday Celebration” special.

Connick is a Grammy and Emmy winning artist known to fans for his take on both Christmas classics and original songs. His show promises to deliver on fan favorites like “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and can be purchased on the Altria Theater website.



