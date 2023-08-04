The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets for the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s sixth annual BrewHaHa craft beer festival are still available.

The event celebrates Virginia Craft Beer Month by featuring a selection of beverages from across the Commonwealth to be tasted and enjoyed.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. In addition to the brews, attendees can expect to hear live music from the Slack Family Band, and will be offered a variety of food truck options, including Timber Pizza, La Boot Cajun Cuisine and King of Pops.

General admission tickets are on sale online for $40. For those interested in attending the festival, but have elected to forgo alcohol for the evening, designated driver tickets are available for $10.

Tickets to the event include:

Free admission to the museum, including access to the museum’s special exhibit: Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

Admission to the festival site with eight, 3 oz. pour tickets

Commemorative tasting glass

Additional pour tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

BrewHaHa is slated to take place at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture rain or shine. Attendees must be 21 or older, and all guests must have a ticket.

Participating Breweries:

Big Ugly Brewing – Chesapeake, Va.

– Chesapeake, Va. Blue Toad Hard Cider – Roseland, Va.

– Roseland, Va. Bold Mariner Brewing – Norfolk, Va.

– Norfolk, Va. Caiseal Beer & Spirits – Hampton, Va.

– Hampton, Va. Capstan Bar Brewing Co. – Hampton, Va.

– Hampton, Va. Castleburg Brewery – Richmond, Va.

– Richmond, Va. Garden Grove Brewing – Richmond, Va.

– Richmond, Va. Isley Brewing Co. – Richmond, Va.

– Richmond, Va. Momac Brewing Co. – Portsmouth, Va.

– Portsmouth, Va. Nansemond Brewing Station – Suffolk, Va.

– Suffolk, Va. Nost Brewing Project – Fort Monroe, Va.

– Fort Monroe, Va. Oozlefinch Brewing – Fort Monroe, Va.

– Fort Monroe, Va. Saga Meadery – Front Royal, Va.

No coolers, pets, or outside food or drink are permitted. Smoking is only permitted in designated areas, according to the VMFA.

