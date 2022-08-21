RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fans of all things soul music are in luck — Altria Theater will be hosting a show celebration Aretha Franklin next month, and tickets go on sale Monday.

The show, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T: A Celebration of the Legendary Queen of Soul,” will be coming to Altria Theater on Sunday, Oct. 9. The performance will feature a live band and renditions of Franklin’s biggest songs.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $28.50 and group deals are available. Tickets can be purchased on the Altria website.