The Children’s Museum of Richmond is once again hosting its annual holiday event, Legendary Santa. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and that means Santa Claus will be coming back to the Children’s Museum of Richmond soon!

Tickets to visit St. Nick go on sale on Oct. 18 for museum members. Non-members will be able to make reservations starting Nov. 1.

All tickets purchased include a free emailed photo with Santa, and reservations will be timed to limit capacity.

Discounts are available if you get SNAP or EBT benefits.