RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a way to get some sun with your kids while doing a fun activity? Little Owls Nature Schooling RVA has the perfect event for you!

Little Owls Nature Schooling RVA — a Richmond-area based nature schooling group with an emphasis on arts and nature — will hold a tie-dye by the river event at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

Attendees are invited to meet at Pony Pasture Rapids Park — 7200 Riverside Dr. — and the group will walk to Half Moon beach together. After tie-dyeing, children are welcome to swim, play and enjoy the day!

Parents/guardians are asked to bring an item to tie-dye. Popsicles will be provided for a snack.