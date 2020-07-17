Timeline: Protest outside the home of Richmond councilwoman Kim Gray

A list of demands including, “re-open the Marcus-David Peters case” and “defund the police and fund black futures,” is left on Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray’s front gate and yard. (Photo: 8News)

On Wednesday night, protesters made their way to the home of Richmond councilwoman and mayoral candidate Kim Gray.

Gray told 8News this is not the first time protesters have been in her neighborhood, but it was the first time a large number of people targeted her home.

Councilwoman Gray says that she called 911 once the protesters gathered in front of her Jackson Ward home, some with assault rifles and others yelling “burn it down.” Gray says that she called the police, and so did her neighbor, but no one came.

On Thursday, 8News first contacted Richmond Police at 9:46 a.m. to ask about Gray’s claims and the incident the night before. Reporter Laura Perrot received a statement from RPD at 9:55 p.m. that said the following:

“Richmond Police monitored a protest Wednesday night that began at Belvidere and Clay streets at approximately 7 pm before moving into the Jackson Ward neighborhood later in the evening. “As the protesters traveled throughout Jackson Ward, the group grew in number and the volume of their protesting increased. “At approximately 10:35 pm, Richmond Police and the Department of Emergency Communications received calls from Councilwoman Kimberly Gray and other Jackson Ward residents concerning the protest. Officers were dispatched and established telephone contact with the councilwoman. They advised her throughout the protest in front of her home. The group was closely monitored for any actions that would have threatened public safety and dispersed after 15 minutes.”

According to Gray and information from Richmond Police, this is how events this is the timeline of how events in front of Gray’s home unfolded:

​5:30 p.m. Councilwoman Kim Gray receives a call from someone participating in a protest at Monroe Park asking her if her home is on fire. Gray responds saying her home is not on fire. She then proceeds to call Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith directly to let him know her house could be a target for protesters. According to Gray, the police chief told her he would let the officers in her area know.

7 p.m. Richmond Police confirm protesters gathered at Belvidere and Clay streets at approximately 7 p.m. before moving into Jackson Ward, where Gray lives. Gray notices protesters on her block and has security volunteers in place to secure the safety of her family.

10:35 p.m. About 200 protesters gather in front of Gray’s home. She claims some were armed and others were yelling “burn it down, burn it down” when referring to her home. Gray says she and some of her neighbors called the police at this time, but no one responded.

“The roadway was blocked for more than 20 minutes and they had assault rifles engaged and pointed, and they had lasers pointed into my children’s bedroom windows,” said Gray.

The protesters later dispersed leaving behind lists of “demands” on Gray’s front gate and in her yard, including “re-open the Marcus-David Peters case” and “defund the police and fund black futures.”

This morning, councilwoman Kim Gray contradicted RPD’s claim that officers were dispatched to her home. Gray says she never saw the officers. She said she was speaking on the phone with the lieutenant in command during the protest, but he was mainly just warning her. However, Gray says she did see a police plane circling above.

8News has put in a FOIA request for the 911 calls from this incident. Stay with 8News for updates.