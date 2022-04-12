RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A duckling received a second lease on life this past weekend after being rescued from a storm drain in downtown Richmond.

Richmond Animal Care and Control responded to the scene, after receiving a call for service Sunday, April 10, for a duckling in a drain. Once there, RACC realized that the duckling could not be reached — the tiny animal had slipped through the small cracks at the top of the drain.

Large machinery used in the rescue efforts (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

View of the storm drain from above (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

View of the duckling inside, at the bottom of the storm drain (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

The organization then called RVA H2O, the Storm Water Division of the Richmond Va. Department of Public Utilities to join in the safe recovery of the animal.

Large machinery was used in the rescue efforts. The joint teamwork of the organizations led to the duckling being freed from the storm drain, and reunited with its mother and multitude of siblings.