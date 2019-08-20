‘Hate does not have a place in Scott’s Addition’: Tire marks left on LGBTQ street art in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scott’s Addition residents want to know how the LGBTQ mural at the intersection of Marsahll and Altamont Streets got tire marks left on it.

The pride flag was painted outside the Triangle Players last year. Witnesses took to social media to say they saw someone driving donuts on top of the mural.

The Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association President says he is looking into whether or not the marks were left on purpose, but says in a statement that “hate does not have a place in Scott’s Addition.”

STATEMENT ON THE DEFACING OF SCOTT'S ADDITION'S RAINBOW MURAL ON W. MARSHALL STREET:"The rainbow mural outside of… Posted by Scott's Addition Boulevard Association on Monday, August 19, 2019

8News reached out to Richmond Police and are waiting to hear back.