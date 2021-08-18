Today is the last day to prove vaccination status for Richmond employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today marks the final day for City of Richmond employees to prove they are fully vaccinated or have received their first dose. If a medical or religious exemption has been granted, employees must submit documentation as well.

City employees must enter their vaccination status into the City Rapids system. All employees must be fully vaccinated by October 1.

Earlier this month, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the vaccine mandate. Stoney said when appropriate, religious and medical exemptions will be allowed. Medical exemption requests must be signed by a licensed medical provider and religious exemption requests must be notarized.

This new mandate will apply to roughly 3,600 city employees – but a few hundred additional “constitutional employees” such as sheriff’s deputies, the treasurer’s staff, and others, are out of the mayor’s scope of authority and will be exempt.

The mandate also does not apply to employees of the Richmond Ambulance Authority. The Richmond Public Schools Board passed a vaccine mandate for staff on Monday.