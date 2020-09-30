Stoney: Trick-or-treating is not cancelled but suggests families celebrate safely at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WIRC) — Mayor Levar Stoney gave an update on the city’s fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As of that morning, the city had reported 4,674 total cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths as a result of the virus.

Avula said the city has had 31 straight days of decreasing case rates and 24 straight days of decreasing percent positivity. However, he said while this is a move in the right direction, people need to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Us feeling like these numbers give us the license to sort of get back out there and going back to parties and going to gatherings will just turn us right around,” he said.

These numbers look good today but they could change overnight.” Levar Stoney

Stoney one of the biggest safety measures people need to continue to do is wear a face mask, and that they are still mandatory in the City of Richmond.

“I will be like a broken record until the day we get the vaccine that this is our number one tool we have at our disposal,” Stoney said.

Stoney said the city distributed 29,000 masks in August — the month the mask distribution program launched. If you would like to get a mask, you can request one on RVAStrong.org.

The mayor added people needed to celebrate Halloween and other holidays safely. He said while trick-or-treating was not “candled” he suggest people celebrate safely at home.

Some suggestions Stoney gave included:

Having a virtual costume contest

Holding a pumpkin carving contest at home

Stoney also talked about how the city had suspended the licenses of seven restaurants after they broke COVID-19 safety guidelines. After they presented officials with implementation plans they have reopened.

However, the mayor warned that if local restaurants do not follow these guidelines, especially during Halloween, the city will take action against them.

