Monday’s expected vote on Kamras’ contract will be a ‘major decision’

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras has the support of several parents and teachers ahead of Monday’s school board meeting.

Board members will vote on whether or not to extend his contract four years.

One school board member said this has been a stressful time for those on the board.

That same board member told 8News this will be a major decision, and although board members were told not to talk to the media, they wish other important decisions on the board were made with as much passion as this one is.

Parents and teachers came out by the dozens Saturday for a parade in support of Kamras.

Parent and teacher of nearly 13 years, LaKeisha Williams, said Jason Kamras has only had about a year and a half to prove himself as a superintendent and hopes the school board members put personal feelings aside to add four more years to his contract.

“He has brought raises, you know, he has made sure every child has got meals, Chromebooks, you know, he has made sure that the HR department within RPS has been the best and we didn’t have that moving forward,” Williams told 8News Sunday.

In a report presented to the Richmond School Board in a meeting back in November 2020, the system’s Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp said Richmond Public Schools again had the lowest on-time graduation rate and highest dropout rate in Virginia but that the numbers were “trending up” during Kamras tenure as superintendent.

Petersburg City Public Schools dropout rate was 6.1 percent in 2019, just .6 percent more than the overall state average. The district saw a 2.6 percent growth in graduation rate the same year, rising to 83 percent in 2018.

