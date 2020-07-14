Topgolf reopens in Richmond with coronavirus safety measures

For the first time in months, Richmonders were once again able to tee off at Richmond Scott’s Addition Topgolf location. (Photos: Sierra Fox)

With more than 50 reservations made for reopening day, the three-story entertainment venue was proof of how eager people were to get out and have some fun on a hot summer day.

Cliff Twiggs, Topgolf’s Director of Operations, says a “commitment to play safely” is what guests will find at the high-tech driving range moving forward as a result of the pandemic.

“We’re very excited about being open again, I mean we waited so long. We wanted to make sure we took all the right steps so when we do reopen, we open safe for all our guests and all our associates.” Twiggs told 8News.

There are a number of safety measures in place creating a new experience for guests:

All guests are required to wear a face mask when moving throughout the venue. The only time a guest can take it off is while eating, drinking, or hitting.

Six-foot social distancing markers are placed throughout the common areas.

A maximum of six people are allowed in each bay and there are dividers in between each one.

Associates wipe down all clubs, balls, game screens, and other high-touch surfaces after use to ensure everything is up to par.

“It’s about making sure people feel safe when they do come out because they do want to enjoy themselves and have a great experience,” Twiggs added.

8News asked guests on a scale of 1 to 10 how safe they felt taking a swing of things at Topgolf. Most we spoke with said they felt very confident, responding with a score of eight or night.

Golfers like Camden Earles told 8News they have anxiously waited to hit the range. He says he has no worries since the facility is taking all the right precautions.

Camden Earles was excited to tee off at Topgolf once again. (Photo: Sierra Fox)

“I’m not really concerned with the coronavirus. It might be a little bit of a problem, but I think it’s over-hyped,” Earles said.

Amanda Mazes and her friends were thrilled to tee up and drive towards the pin while celebrating her 29th birthday.

“You get a sense of normalcy when you get to go out so I think that’s important,” Mazes said.

Topgolf on Westwood Avenue is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 10 a.m. -midnight on Friday and Saturday.

