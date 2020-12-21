Tourism groups to give back to hospitality workers with food drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond area tourism groups are giving back to local hospitality, tourism and restaurant employees by holding a drive-thru food giveaway. The Hospitality Helping Hands event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Hilton Richmond Downtown.

The groups plan to provide food for 250 people at the event. The food packages will include dry goods, fresh produce, prescription discount cards and a ham.

The event organizers and contributors include Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, Feedmore, City of Richmond, Performance Food Group, Sysco and Richmond Region Tourism.

People working in hospitality have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association says unemployment is at 15% for the leisure and hospitality industry.

LATEST HEADLINES: