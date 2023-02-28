RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking residents of the area to reach out if they believe they have been the affected by unauthorized towing after announcing an investigation into possible fraud by a towing company.

According to police, third precinct detectives began an investigation into the company — which has not been named due to the investigation still being ongoing — around three months ago after getting reports of the company towing vehicles from unauthorized areas and overcharging individuals.

Police say illegal towing practices can include charging more than $135 for the initial tow, charging more than the normal $40 drop fee or when a vehicle has been hooked but not yet towed away or charging storage fees which accrued from an illegal tow.

Police have identified possible victims and are working to contact them by mail, but do not have complete information for some. Anyone in the Richmond area who believes they may have been the victim of towing fraud is asked to contact Richmond Police by emailing towinginvestigation@rva.gov.

“This has been a challenging investigation,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “This case could involve hundreds of victims. I credit the steadfast and focused work by Third Precinct detectives in advancing this case in an effort to protect the public.”

