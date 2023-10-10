RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 North near downtown Richmond is causing a significant backup for drivers in the city’s Southside.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 74, on the bridge that takes the interstate over the James River. The northbound left and center lanes are both currently closed.

Northbound traffic is currently backed up nearly to Bells Road, drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.