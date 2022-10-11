RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 95 North are closed in Richmond’s Southside after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 68.7, just north of the Chippenham Parkway interchange. The northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are all currently closed.



Traffic on I-95 is currently backed up in both directions, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.