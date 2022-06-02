RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Powhite Parkway Thursday morning.

Richmond Police said the incident happened at 6:38 a.m. when the man went over the overpass and then was hit by the tractor-trailer. Police said it is undetermined at this time if the man jumped or fell over the overpass.

A death investigation is underway as a traffic fatality. Three lanes of Powhite Parkway are currently shut down.

Police will be on scene over the next few hours for the investigation.