RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in South Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 3:45 p.m. and was located on I-95 North, just south of the Interstate 195 North exit.

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder and the left lane were closed and at one point there was at least a 3-mile-long backup. Drivers in the area were encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the scene was reported clear by VDOT.