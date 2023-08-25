RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing heavy backups for drivers on Interstate 95 headed through the City.

The crash is located on I-95 South just after Belvidere Street. Cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation show a tractor-trailer stopped in the left travel lane with a blue sedan in front of it.

Police have blocked off several lanes — the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane — of the interstate in response to the crash.

As of 11:30 a.m. VDOT reported seeing approximately two miles of traffic backups as a result of the crash.