RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A commercial tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays to drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 2:54 p.m. and is located just north of U.S. Route 250 and the Broad Street exit.

The north left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right lane are all closed. According to VDOT, traffic backups are approximately 5 miles long.

Motorists should expect delays and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.