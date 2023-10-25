UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing significant backups across the city.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.6, just before the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The northbound right lane is currently closed.

This crash is causing substantial traffic on both I-95 North and I-64 West. Traffic on I-95 North is currently backed up past the Maury Street exit in Southside and traffic on I-64 West is currently backed up to the Mechanicsville Turnpike interchange.

Photo: VDOT

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.