RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond’s Southside caused significant delays for Sunday drivers.

The crash occurred shortly before midday and was located on I-95 southbound near the Bells Road exit.

The south left shoulder, the left lane and the center lane were all closed initially. At around 12:45 p.m., VDOT reported that there was a mile-long backup.

All lanes were open and the road was deemed clear by VDOT a little before 1:30 p.m.