RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes are closed on I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue after a tractor-trailer crash. The left and center lanes on I-95 northbound are also blocked.

State troopers are diverting drivers from the interstate. Drivers should use alternate routes until further notice.

Troopers say they don’t know how long it will take to remove the overturned tractor-trailer from the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.