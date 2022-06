VDOT camera view of I-95 traffic backup, mm 70.9 south at Bells Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash involving a tractor-trailer is currently causing traffic backups on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

The crash is located near mile marker 71.3. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left shoulder and left lane are also closed.

According to VDOT, traffic backups have reached two miles.

Emergency response teams are currently at the scene.