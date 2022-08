RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 is causing traffic backups in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-95 in Richmond just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, at mile marker 78.4. VDOT cameras show the truck crashed into the guardrail.

Drivers can expect delays in the area of the crash, as the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups have reached two miles.

View of I-95 tractor-trailer crash from the front (Photo: VDOT)

View of I-95 tractor-trailer crash from behind (Photo: VDOT)