RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that drivers should expect delays on Interstate 95 in both directions in Richmond over the next few days, starting on Wednesday, as crews work to remove and install beams as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

According to VDOT, slow rolls will be implemented beginning on July 27, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., between Maury Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. During those hours, motorists can expect delays in 15 minute intervals, with 45 minutes in between to allow for normal traffic flow.

VDOT said the slow rolls will occur occasionally over the next few months, and signs will be posted in locations prior to the start of work to alert drivers.

For more information about road conditions and VDOT’s projects, call 511 or visit 511 Virginia’s website. Drivers can also follow @511centralVA or @VaDOTRVA on Twitter.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service number at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).