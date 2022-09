RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes on I-95 south in Richmond are currently closed after a car fire, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 3:37 p.m. that the center and right lanes on I-95 south near Hermitage Road and Lakeside Avenue in Richmond are closed. This is due to a vehicle fire in the area.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

There is currently a two-mile back up. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.