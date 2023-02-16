RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) has announced nightly closures for all open road tolling lanes on Powhite Parkway northbound next week.

Weather permitting, all open road tolling lanes will undergo maintenance from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, Feb. 20, through Thursday, Feb. 23.

Traffic will be detoured to Full Service/Cash Lanes and EZ Pass will be accepted in those lanes.

RMTA reminds drivers to pay attention to detour signage and to use caution when traveling through a work zone.