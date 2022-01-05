TRAFFIC ALERT: Richmond-Henrico Turnpike traffic light revamp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— A few traffic signals around Richmond are getting an upgrade, just in time for the new year.

The Henrico County Department of Public Works will begin work to upgrade several traffic lights at the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Azalea Avenue, starting on Thursday, Jan. 6, and will continue through Jan. 7 if necessary.

It is possible for traffic to be impacted throughout the work, and Henrico said that police officers will be directing all movement through the intersection.

Crews are planning on installing “permanent steel signal mast arm poles” for the traffic lights at the intersection, as a part of an improvement project on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.