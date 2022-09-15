RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers are asked to be wary of traffic changes and possible delays this Saturday as a result of road closures and “No Parking” zones implemented for Run Richmond 16.19, according to a release from the city’s police department.

Drivers can expect these changes to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. on Sept. 17, before concluding for the day at approximately 1 p.m.

East Byrd Street, the site of where the cultural running event will begin and finish, will be closed starting at 4 a.m.

According to Richmond Police, Run Richmond will close streets and bridges throughout the city, including the 14th Street Bridge, portions of East Main Street, several streets in Shockoe Bottom, the T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island and multiple roads from Tredegar Street to the Jackson Ward. The RPD’s release also noted that North 15th Street will be closed, and that traffic using the 74B ramp from I-95 South will turn to access North 14th Street.

Additionally, “No Parking” zones will be implemented starting in the early morning hours of Saturday. Check out the full list of road closures and “No Parking” zones below.

Map courtesy of Richmond Police Department

Street Closure Locations

East Byrd Street, between South 2nd and 7th streets (start and finish location of Run Richmond) — 4 a.m. closure

Closure at all other locations will start at 6 a.m.:

South 5th Street, between East Canal and Tredegar streets

Tredegar Street, between Brown’s Island Way and South 7th Street

South 14th Street, between Brander and Dock streets

Dock Street, between South 14th and 17th streets

South 21st Street, between East Cary and Main streets

East Main Street, between South 20th and 21st streets

North 20th Street, between East Main and Grace streets

East Grace Street, between Ambler and N. 20th streets

East Main Street, between South 9th and 18th streets

North 9th Street, between East Main and Grace streets

East Grace Street, between North 3rd and 9th streets

East Marshall Street, between North Adams and North 3rd streets

North 3rd Street, between East Marshall and Byrd streets

North 15th Street, from East Franklin to East Main streets

“No Parking” Zones

There will be no parking allowed at these locations from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

East Franklin Street (both sides), between North 1st and 2nd streets

North 1st Street (east side), between East Franklin and East Main streets

South 5th Street (both sides), between East Byrd and Tredegar Street

South 5th (both sides), between East Byrd and Canal streets

East Byrd (both sides), between S. 2nd and 7th streets

South 3rd Street (both sides), between East Clay and East Byrd streets

North 2nd Street (both sides), between East Broad and East Marshall streets

North Adams Street (both sides), between West Broad and West Clay streets

West Marshall Street (both sides), between North Jefferson Street and North 3rd streets

East Grace Street (both sides), between North 3rd and North 9th streets

North 4th Street (both sides), between East Grace and East Franklin streets

North 5th Street (both sides), between East Broad and East Grace streets

North 6th Street (both sides) between East Broad and East Grace streets

North 9th Street (both sides), between East Cary and East Grace streets

East Franklin Street (both sides), between North 8th and North 9th streets

East Main Street (both sides), between North 9th and North 18th streets

10th Street (both sides), between Bank and East Cary streets

12th Street (both sides), between East Main and East Cary streets

East Franklin Street (both sides), between North 18th and Ambler streets

Ambler Street (both sides), between East Franklin and East Grace streets

North 18th Street (both sides), between East Franklin and East Broad streets

North 19th Street (both sides), between East Franklin and East Broad streets

North 20th Street (both sides), between East Broad and East Main streets

East Grace Street (both sides), between Ambler and North 21st streets

East Franklin Street (both sides), between North 19th and North 21st streets

East Main Street (both sides), between North 19th and North 22nd streets