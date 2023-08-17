RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in between The Diamond and the Greyhound Bus Station.

Police say Arthur Ashe is shut down from Robin Hood Road to Leigh Street as the Crash Team investigates. The road is expected to be closed “for some time” according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officers were called to respond to the deadly crash at 8:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

The circumstances of the death are currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for continuing updates.