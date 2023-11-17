RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic on East Broad Street was brought to a halt Friday afternoon as a gathering of people holding ‘Free Palestine’ signage made their way through downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department sent out an alert on the public assembly on social media just after 3 p.m., warning drivers that there may be delays along Broad Street as the group made its way through the city.

“Please be patient as the assembly moves between Belvidere and North Ninth streets in an exercise of their First Amendment rights,” Richmond Police said.

VDOT cameras captured police blocking off sections of Broad Street as the group made its way downtown.

The Virginia State Capitol building is located off of North 9th Street.