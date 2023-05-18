RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Downtown Richmond is expected to be abuzz with heavy traffic next week as Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) hosts graduation ceremonies for local high school graduations.

The Stuart C. Siegel Center will host graduations for 20 different high schools from Chesterfield, New Kent and Henrico counties — along with East Coast Polytechnic Institute University — for May 22-24 and June 5-9. According to VCU, there are expected to be between 400 and 7,000 attendees at each event.

The VCU Police Department coordinated with VCU Parking and Transportation, the City of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department to issue a traffic plan for the upcoming events.

According to police, towing enforcement will go into effect on Monday, May 22, and no parking signs will be posted along West Marshall Street between Bowe and North Harrison Streets. In addition, VCU Police will work to establish 15-minute parking zones on nearby streets to accommodate nearby businesses.

Officers will manage nearby crosswalks and safety fencing will be placed along Broad Street and nearby side streets. Drivers will not be permitted to drop off passengers in front of the venue — although guests with mobility impairments will be able to be dropped off on the eastbound side of the 1200 block of Broad Street.

VCU Police and Richmond Police will direct traffic at over a dozen intersections, including those near the Belvidere Street exit off Interstate 95 and along Belvidere and Broad Streets west to Lombardy Street. Digital signage will also be posted to provide drivers with alternate routes.

For guests parking at assigned VCU parking decks, color-coded parking passes will be issued by area schools. During the events, West Broad Street Deck subscribers will be temporarily relocated.

Additional parking and arrival instructions can be found on the VCU Parking and Transportation website.