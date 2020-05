RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters responded to a train car fire near Legend Brewing Monday morning.

According to Richmond Captain Earl Dryer, the train car carrying large rolls of paper caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The fire was marked under control this afternoon.

Capt. Dyer told 8News it is unclear if the train was moving when it caught fire.

Details are limited. Stay with 8News for updates.