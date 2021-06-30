Train derailed on bridge in Rocketts Landing

Richmond

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple train cars derailed in Rocketts Landing on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, multiple flat train cars came off tracks near E Main Street and Orleans street.

Fire crews decided the derailed train was not a hazard. The area has been closed to traffic. CSX is now handling the situation.

GRTC Pulse buses were currently detoured from the Rocketts Landing station and instead went to Nicholson Street. The detour only lasted about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events