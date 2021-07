RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A train has derailed in Richmond near Hollywood Cemetery.

Crews with the Richmond Fire Department have responded to the scene.

Amtrak said service has not been impacted by this derailment so far.

A train has derailed in Richmond near Hollywood Cemetery. (Photo: Will McCue)

