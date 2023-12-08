RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One lane of Charles Street in Richmond’s West End will close daily, according to City of Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW).

On Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., DPW will close Charles Street between Patterson Avenue and Edmondston Avenue daily.

The lane closure will allow crews to install water and sewer connections, as well as make curb repairs for a new development.

Drivers who live on the closed stretch of road will still have access to the area.